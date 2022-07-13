Tamina On Her Reaction To Liv Morgan Winning SmackDown Women’s Title, Liv Deserving Her Moment

In a recent interview on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Tamina discussed her reaction to Liv Morgan winning the SmackDown Women’s title, Liv deserving her moment, and much more. You can read her comments below.

Tamina on her reaction to Liv Morgan winning the SmackDown Women’s title: “You know when you just want it for somebody so, so much, right? Yeah, there are things you want for yourself, but man, when you want somebody for somebody else so, so bad, that was her. She got it and it was like everybody felt it because you see that hard way day in and day out, week after week, house show after house show, pay-per-view after pay-per-view.

On Liv deserving her moment: “I see all the girls work hard and push through. Not everybody gets to see what they go through in life and not everybody gets to see what happens on the other side of it. That’s why we are all so close. We all try to sit there and uplift each other, and that’s the only way you can do it because of everything you go through. Liv has been through that. She has done something that a lot of people dream about of ‘holy crap, I wish I could get to that level.’ Well, guess what? You can because she just proved that. She just did that. I get just a little bit emotional because you have that love for people in that sense and you want them to succeed and want them to have that. So, when she finally got that and won it, yeah, I felt that for her. Yeah, I was happy. Everbody was happy. She deserved it and she got it.”

