UPDATED: More Details on Tammy Sytch’s Latest Arrest

UPDATE: PWInsider has more information on Tammy Sytch’s being arrested on Tuesday over her legal issues. According to the site, on the same day that Sytch was arrested in New Jersey — the details of which are still not available — a bench warrant was delivered for her arrest. The site reports that Sytch’s probation was actually revoked on August 22nd, 2017. Based on the charges of Failure to Appear in Court, it would seem as if she did not make one of the required dates in her probation case.

The site says that it appears that when Sytch was arrested in New Jersey, the bench warrant for her arrest on the revoked probation was likely delivered electronically. Since she wasn’t living in Pennsylvania, her case had been inactive.

ORIGINAL: According to WrestleZone, former WWE Diva Tammy Sytch, aka ‘Sunny’, was recently taken into custody by New Jersey Correctional Officers in relation several ongoing legal issues. Sytch was taken into custody on Tuesday by the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office in New Jersey, arrested and charged with “Contempt – Disobedience / Resistance”, with an initial bail charge of $2,500.

An employee of the Monmouth County Correctional Facility and stated that Sytch was being held due to being a fugitive in Pennsylvania for an undisclosed incident. The Aberdeen (NJ) Police Department is listed as the agency who took her into custody, and she still remains in custody of the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office as of this writing. (3PM ET on March 1st.

The initial charge was later updated to include the following charges and bondable amounts.

* Aberdeen Township – Failure To Appear In Court – $5,000

* Knowlton Township (NJ) – Failure To Appear In Court – $1,000