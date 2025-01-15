Tammy Sytch Files Request For Change In Sentencing In DUI Manslaughter Case

Tammy Sytch has filed a request for a change in sentencing in her DUI manslaughter case. As you may recall, the WWE Hall of Famer was sentenced in November of 2023 to 17 years in prison in her plea deal over the death of Julian Lasseter in an automobile accident back in April of 2022. Sytch had accepted a plea deal and was sentenced to over 10 and a half years for the charge of causing death while operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked driver’s license, seven years for DUI causing death and more. PWInsider reports that Sytch sent a letter to the judge who presided over her sentencing asking that the structure of the sentencing be changed.

In the letter, which you can see below, Sytch asks that the two most serious sentences be changed from consecutive ones to concurrent ones. That would mean that instead of serving the sentences one after the other, they would be served at the same time which means she would be eligible for release much quicker. The Volusia County Clerk of Circuit Court updated the court record for Sytch on January 13th due to the letter.

The complete letter is dated January 3rd and reads: