Tammy Sytch Files Request For Change In Sentencing In DUI Manslaughter Case
Tammy Sytch has filed a request for a change in sentencing in her DUI manslaughter case. As you may recall, the WWE Hall of Famer was sentenced in November of 2023 to 17 years in prison in her plea deal over the death of Julian Lasseter in an automobile accident back in April of 2022. Sytch had accepted a plea deal and was sentenced to over 10 and a half years for the charge of causing death while operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked driver’s license, seven years for DUI causing death and more. PWInsider reports that Sytch sent a letter to the judge who presided over her sentencing asking that the structure of the sentencing be changed.
In the letter, which you can see below, Sytch asks that the two most serious sentences be changed from consecutive ones to concurrent ones. That would mean that instead of serving the sentences one after the other, they would be served at the same time which means she would be eligible for release much quicker. The Volusia County Clerk of Circuit Court updated the court record for Sytch on January 13th due to the letter.
The complete letter is dated January 3rd and reads:
Honorable Judge Foxman,
During my incarceration at Lowell Correctional Institusetion, I have been attempting to make the most of my time, by reflecting upon my crime, while also striving to be a positive influence on other inmates.
To that end, I have recently graduated from the Culinary Arts program, with a certificate in Culinary Arts, which also includes ServSafe certification. Most recently, I have become a Teacher’s Aid in one of the GED classrooms. Helping others to realize their academic potential, and earn their GED is something I have found to be very fulfilling. Additionally, I have been chosen by Dr. Kuehl, the Director of Education at the prison, to speak with the Youthful Offender inmates as a “voice of reason.” He has asked me to do a series of lectures and discussions with these young ladies about how prison has helped me gain a new life perspective, and about the importance of not re-offending once they leave prison.
Beyond my education and vocational achievements, I am also regularly attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, and am being seen regularly for mental health counseling sessions.
I have also begun making plans for my life after release from prison. My former business attorney, Stephen P. New, has offered me a job in his office as a Paralegal, and has also offered me free housing while I am getting on my feet. I have been inspired by the idea of working with the Youthful Offenders while I am here, and I would like to continue to mentor youths once I am free. Therefore, I plan to visit high schools to talk about the dangers and consequences of drinking and driving, in hopes of helping the students to make better choices that I have.
I am extremely remorseful, as my actions led to a loss of life, and grief for my victim’s family and friends. I am dedicated to changing my life for the better, and to being a positive light in any community in which I live. I desire to serve others in any way possible, and in particular will strive to help young people avoid alcohol and destructive decision making.
I pray this Honorable Court will grant me grace and mercy in their consideration of this request to modify my sentence by running the incarcerative portions of my sentence on Count 1 and 2 concurrent, or issue whatever relief this Court deems appropriate.
WHEREFORE, Defendant prays this Honorable Court will grant this Motion for Modification of Sentence and grant whatever relief this Court deems appropriate.
Tamara Sytch
