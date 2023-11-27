Tammy Sytch Sentenced To 17 Years In Prison In DUI Manslaughter Case

Tammy Sytch has been sentenced to 17 years in prison in her plea deal for DUI manslaughter and more. PWInsider reports that Sytch was sentenced to 10.6625 years for one count of causing death while operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked driver’s license and seven years for DUI causing death, which will be served after the sentence on the previous charge. She sentenced to 364 days for four counts of DUI causing injury to a person, and three counts of DUI causing damage to property, with credit for time already served. She also received credit on the first charge for 566 days served.

The charges are in relation to her car crash back in April of 2022 which resulted in the death of 75 year-old Julian Lasseter. Sytch had accepted a plea deal back in August. She had been facing up to 26 years in prison.

The judge ruled in Monday’s hearing that once Sytch is done with her sentence, she will have eight years of probation and must have a substance abuse evaluation. She will also have to do 50 hours of community service, pay a $10,000 fine and her driver’s license is permanently revoked.

Two members of the Lasseter family, including his daughter, also gave statements before the sentencing asking the judge to give the maximum sentence. Both sides had expert witnesses testifying in regard to the sentencing, including psychologists for the defense and a blood test expert for the prosecution. The prosecution also had a witness to the crash and the responding officer testify.

Sytch gave a statement before the sentencing in which she expressed remorse and has wished daily that she could trade places with Lasseter. She had no questions for the judge and has 30 days to appeal. She will be 67 when she is released.