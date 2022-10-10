Tanga Loa Out For Rest Of Year Due To MCL Surgery

Tanga Loa will be out of the ring for the rest of 2022 due to an MCL surgery. Tama Tonga revealed on the latest episode of Tama’s Island that his brother and fellow NJPW star underwent surgery and will be out of the ring for the rest of the year.

“He’s been injured, tore his MCL abs he had surgery a couple months ago,” Tonga said (per Fightful). “So he’ll be out for the rest of the year, but he’s making progress. He isn’t able to run yet, but he’s able to walk and do some stuff. But just the running part is the hardest part right now. He’s doing well, he’s moving forward. Looking forward to having him come back.”

Loa was pulled from the Best of the Super Junior Finals back in June due to injury, having last competed in mid-May NJPW Capital Collision. On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Loa for a quick and full recovery.