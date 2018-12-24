Tank Abbott Discusses Brock Lesnar Failing Drug Tests for Steroids, Explains How Steroid Use Made His Head Blow Up, Says People Have to Take Drugs to Fight Like Him

– The Hannibal TV recently released a new video over the weekend from its interview with former UFC fighter and WCW talent Tank Abbott, who discussed Brock Lesnar. Below are some highlights and a video of the Brock Lesnar segment (transcript via Wrestlezone.com).

His thoughts on Brock Lesnar’s failed drug tests: “I don’t know how you could get caught for steroid use, but I guess he did. Look at him, you could smoke a cigarette in the rain due to his forehead and sagittal crest due to his drug use. I have a little saying I’ve always said to myself since I’ve always been 100% natural, it’s that people have to take drugs to be like me. I might be full of myself, but I don’t see anyone else benching 600 pounds, running marathons. I’ve done all the physical things you can do. So, when you get caught then what do you say? Told you so? You’re cheating and it’s fairly obvious to everybody.”

Abbott on the steroid mindset: “His drug use is probably helping him out. They’re going to test you and you’re gonna get found out. When they take steroids it fucks with their head because all of a sudden they think they are tough guys on top of their phony muscles and everything else. So, he thinks he’s tough and that he’s gotta do what he’s gotta do, but it might not work out for him without the steroids.”

Tank Abbott on the steroid skull term: “Well, the best way to say it isn’t to say it, but just check out Tito [Ortiz’s] head. he looks like Curious George, and I knew him before his head blew up. His body and everything else is like Barry Bonds. You take steroids and your head blows up, the sagittal crest. You can tell when people do steroids and when they don’t. He was one of them that’s for sure. He’s the poster boy.”