Tasha Steelz Praises Deonna Purrazzo’s Ability to “Do It All”

In a recent Fightful interview, IMPACT Wrestling’s Tasha Steelz shared her perspective on Deonna Purrazzo’s talent. The duo are slated for a shot at the IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Championship at the upcoming Bound For Glory event, and Steelz cited Purrazzo’s tenacity and determination as significant contributors to her recent successes. You can find a highlight from Steelz on the subject and watch the complete interview below.

On her admiration for Purrazzo’s skill and commitment: “To me, she is one of the best technical women’s wrestlers in the world, I have not seen anyone with a style like Deonna that is so fluid and can transition like that into anything. If there is anybody that has seen her growth over the years, besides her other two best friends, it’s me because I’ve been with her since the beginning and have traveled and trained with her. She has been an amazing person and doesn’t let things get to her too much. She knows how to step back and analyze things and knows how to overcome. She is very resilient and that’s what I love about her. It’s very motivational for somebody like me. I know that if I’m down, I can look to her and call her and find out what to do and how to get better. We also call our trainer Damian Adams every single time to critique our matches. ‘We messed up here, what can we do to get better?’ He talks to us and lets us know, ‘maybe do it this way instead of this way.’ We figure it out from there. Her growth has been amazing. She’s definitely had some ups and downs, but she never let it get to her too much and look at her now. She’s been Knockout of the Year several times, she came into IMPACT and won the Knockouts World Championship, she’s a three-time Knockouts World Champion and soon to be two-time Knockouts Tag Champion. It’s a list of things of, what can’t she do? She can do it all. She’s traveled the world, and wrestled the best of the best, and it’s only up from here for her. I’m happy to be part of the ride with her.”