Tay Melo & Sammy Guevara Stripped Of AAA Mixed Tag Championships
Tay Melo & Sammy Guevara are the AAA Mixed Tag Champions no more, as they were stripped of the titles on Wednesday. The two were set to defend their titles in a triple threat against Lady Shani & Octagon Jr and Komander & Sexy Star II at AAA Noche De Campeones on Wednesday but did not appear on the show. Konnan came out during the show and said that after the couple cancelled three times, he had decided to vacate the titles and added Flammer & Abismo Negro Jr. to the match, with the winners being crowned the new champions. Flammer & Negro Jr. picked up the win to win the titles.
Guevara and Melo’s title reign ends at 243 days, having won the titles at Triplemanía XXX: Monterrey on April 30th.
¡ @Konnan5150 ha hablado!
Tendremos nuevos campeones de parejas mixtas de #LuchaLibreAAA en #NocheDeCampeonesAAA
EN VIVO | @FiteTV pic.twitter.com/FYsH5K6Ifa
— Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) December 29, 2022
¡Tenemos nuevos campeones de parejas mixtas de #LuchaLibreAAA!
Flammer y @AbismoJunior lo consiguen en #NocheDeCampeonesAAA
EN VIVO | @FiteTV pic.twitter.com/2pIojFTWzV
— Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) December 29, 2022
