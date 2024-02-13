Taya Valkyrie Wants To Bring Her ‘Were Loca’ Style Into AEW, Would Like to Face Ruby Soho

Taya Valkyrie is looking to push the limits in AEW, and thinks Ruby Soho is one of the people she could do that with. The AEW and ROH star recently appeared on the Lightweights podcast and talked about bringing the crazy in-ring style she delivered on the indie scene to AEW TV. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:

On wanting to see more of her ‘Wera Loca’ style in AEW: “I’m really excited to kind of push those limits. I’ve had these No DQ (matches) in other companies, but I really want to bring that Wera Loca crazy style to AEW. I hope that I get that opportunity to show the world, show the people, why I am the crazy blonde, why Perro Aguayo was literally like, ‘Oh my God, this crazy blonde chick.’ I earned that nickname ten years ago. I want to bring that to AEW. I don’t know what that would be, the stipulations of it, but something, No DQ, with some badass women, we have so many in our locker room. I know it would deliver.”

On who she wants to face: “I would definitely go after Ruby Soho. I feel like me and her could create some absolute mayhem. I would love to have another rematch with Deonna [Deonna Purrazzo]. Saraya, I’ve never wrestled her. Kris Statlander, I’ve wrestled her once now, and she is so strong and so powerful. There are so many of us, and we all love this so much. When given the opportunity, I know we can absolutely thrive. Let’s get messy.”