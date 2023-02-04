Taylor Wilde Talks About How Being A Mother Impacted Her Wrestling Career

In an interview with Fightful, Taylor Wilde spoke about balancing her wrestling career with her family life after becoming a mother in 2018. She then returned to wrestling in 2021 after a ten year absence.

She said: “It gives me chills with you saying that because that literally—not to be entirely sexist in it—but what really changes for a man who wants to have children? Not a lot. Physically speaking, not only aesthetically, but hormonally nothing changes for you. For women, we go through this entire gauntlet of hormones building the child, releasing the child and then being like, ‘Who am I as a mother? Who am I as a person?’ But the fact that we’re able to keep it together and, actually I would arguably say that women remaining in their thirties / forties, after having children in professional wrestling are actually in their prime. Women, like Mickie, she looks more incredible now, more glowy now, as a mom than—not that she didn’t look the business before—but it’s so different. Botox and facials are wonderful things, but a lot of [women]—myself included—I would say I feel the most sexy version of myself than I ever did in my twenties and I think it’s life experience. It’s about knowing who you are and not giving as many shits because you’re like, ‘I grew a human, what did you do?’“