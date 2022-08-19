wrestling / News
Taz Comments On Comparisons Between Tony Khan And Paul Heyman
Referencing his own personal experience working with both men in question, Taz spoke out on Twitter this week about the similarities between Paul Heyman and Tony Khan. You can find the Tweet below.
I’ve work/worked very closely with both of these men, PH & TK from a passion perspective, creative, work ethic & connecting directly w/their audiences (including same type of midnight oil hours they burn) TK & PH VERY similar! I promise. https://t.co/kdoevES1yR
— the tazmaniac (@OfficialTAZ) August 19, 2022
Khan himself initially sparked the comparison conversation during a discussion on Busted Open, stating:
“The person I have people come up to me and say, as far as being a fan who was around pro wrestling and wrestlers for a long time and then jumped into the business, the person I think I get compared to most often of, ‘You remind me of this person,’ I think we’re really different people and I haven’t talked to him or gotten or see him in a really long time is Paul. Paul Heyman, not the other Paul (Levesque).”
