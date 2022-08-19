wrestling / News

Taz Comments On Comparisons Between Tony Khan And Paul Heyman

August 19, 2022 | Posted by Jack Gregory
Taz AEW 6-3-20 Image Credit: AEW

Referencing his own personal experience working with both men in question, Taz spoke out on Twitter this week about the similarities between Paul Heyman and Tony Khan. You can find the Tweet below.

Khan himself initially sparked the comparison conversation during a discussion on Busted Open, stating:

“The person I have people come up to me and say, as far as being a fan who was around pro wrestling and wrestlers for a long time and then jumped into the business, the person I think I get compared to most often of, ‘You remind me of this person,’ I think we’re really different people and I haven’t talked to him or gotten or see him in a really long time is Paul. Paul Heyman, not the other Paul (Levesque).”

