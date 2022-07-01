TBS Issues Press Release Lauding AEW Dynamite Ratings

TBS is happy with this week’s improved numbers for AEW Dynamite, issuing a press release touting the Blood & Guts show’s ratings. The Warner Bros. Discovery-owned network issued the following press release on the show’s ratings, which as previously reported scored a 0.36 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.023 million viewers:

TBS’ AEW: Dynamite Achieves #1 Cable Ranking for Second Straight Week

TBS’ “AEW: Dynamite” dominated Wednesday night, ranking #1 on Cable among P18-49 for the second week in a row, and reached over 1 Million Total Viewers. Please see highlights below.

Wednesday, June 29:

AEW: Dynamite

472K P18-49 (0.71 Rtg) / 558K P25-54 (0.86 Rtg) / 1023K P2+ (0.55 Rtg)

Ranked #1 on cable for Wednesday among P18-49

+15% among P18-49 and +17% among P2+ vs. prior week’s episode

Last night’s “AEW: Dynamite” was live from Detroit, MI, as the special Blood & Guts episode featured a double steel cage match with the Jericho Appreciation Society battling against Eddie Kingston, Santana & Ortiz, and the Blackpool Combat Club’s Wheeler Yuta, the AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley, and Claudio Castagnoli in his Dynamite debut. The action-packed show also featured Orange Cassidy taking on Ethan Page, TBS Champion Jade Cargill vs. Leila Grey, Danhausen and FTR squaring off against Max Caster and the Gunn Club, incendiary comments from Christian Cage following his betrayal of Jungle Boy, and the debut of a new-look Luchasaurus. A 20-man, two-ring, single-elimination battle royale, Royal Rampage, was announced for Friday’s episode of “AEW: Rampage,” with the winner receiving a title shot against the AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley.