TBS Renews Go-Big Show For Season Two, Cody Rhodes to Return

TBS is going in on another run of their talent competition series Go-Big Show, and Cody Rhodes will be back on the judging panel. TBS announced on Wednesday that they have renewed the show for a second season, which will start production in Georgia in August. Rhodes, Rosario Dawson, Jennifer Nettles and host Bert Kreischer will all be back, and DJ Khaled will join the judges panel as well.

The announcement notes that the second season will be 10 episodes and “will go bigger next season and feature some of the most extreme and death defying acts from around the country.”

“When you find a show and personalities that come together so authentically and bring joy and wow to an audience, you go big with your commitment to it,” said Brett Weitz, General Manager, TBS, TNT and truTV. “Viewers turned in week after week to see both what amazing acts our contestants could perform and what our judges reactions would be. We are committed to bringing this type of television to our fans for years to come.”

“DJ Khaled is a larger than life personality, so of course Khaled was our only option to go even bigger this season,” said Corie Henson, EVP and head of unscripted programming for TBS, TNT and truTV. “His energy is absolutely infectious and authentic. These contestants are the very best at what they do, and no one understands that kind of passion better than Khaled.”

The first season premiered in January and has been a ratings success for TBS, which will become the home of AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage in January of 2022.