Team Taz Set to Reveal ‘Breaking News’ on Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

June 30, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Taz Hook AEW Dynamite, Team Taz

– AEW has announced that Team Taz will be revealing some “breaking news” on tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Dynamite returns to its regular night and time this evening on TNT.

Dynamite will air live tonight at 8:00 pm ET. Here’s the updated lineup:

AEW TNT Championship Match: Miro vs. Brian Pillman Jr.
* Dr. Britt Baker & Rebel vs. Nyla Rose & Vickie Guerrero
* Sammy Guevara vs. MJF
* Jungle Boy vs. Jack Evans
* The Young Bucks vs. Penta El Zero M & Eddie Kingston
* Team Taz to reveal breaking news
* Chris Jericho on commentary

