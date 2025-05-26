Ted DiBiase Says His Gimmick Still Can Work Today

On the latest episode of Everybody’s Got a Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase talked about his gimmick still working in today’s wrestling and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On his gimmick still working: “I mean, here’s the thing. The one thing that everybody hates is someone who, by virtue of their wealth, bullies people. And that was the whole essence of The Million Dollar Man character. I’m this aloof guy, and I’m throwing my money around. It’s kind of like, ‘Hey, peon, who are you?’ All that stuff, everybody hates that. I don’t care if it’s better now, if you had a character that was like that, I think it could be a big deal.”

On traveling as the Million Dollar Man: “No, as the Million Dollar Man — the performer — it was always first class… When I was wrestling. When I left and came back, I came back as a manager. So now I might be managing some good guys, but no [it wasn’t automatically first class then]. But by that time, I could upgrade myself to first class.”

