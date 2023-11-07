Ted DiBiase On His History With Harley Race, Buzz Sawyer Not Being Liked

On the latest episode of Everybody’s Got a Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase talked about working with Harley Race, their relationship, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On working with Harley Race: “It was awesome. The relationship I had with Harley went way back. Harley is a man who tried to save my father’s life the night he died. And then I remember when I first started wrestling. It was a summer of 75, but that’s when I was working for Bill Watts. Well, then after a year, I went back to Amarillo, and now I am working in the Amarillo territory. And I think this is while Harley was champion. And I remember in a conversation we had, and he just told me, he says, ‘Kid, if I have anything to do with it one day, this belt will be around your waist.’”

On Race’s in-ring skills: “He could do it. And the thing is, everybody’s got their own style. And it was — I wrestled Harley more than once as when he was champion. And one of the places that I wrestled, like I said and wrestled him to a one-hour draw and an hour wrestling match. And so, anyway, he was the boss. I just got in there and listened to everything he said, but that was like pretty mellow over. I mean, I was making a name for myself, but for a young guy like me to be given an opportunity, and I think that, I know what it was. We had a match, we had a tag team match. That was me and. I can’t remember who my partner was now. I think it was a guy named ‘Bulldog’ Bob Brown.”

On Buzz Sawyer not being liked due to his outside-the-ring antics: “I would probably agree. With him getting a lot of flak about how he was out of the ring, you know. But in the ring, he was all business.”

