Ted DiBiase Reflects On His WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

On the latest episode of the Everybody’s Got a Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase talked about being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2010. You can check out some highlights below:

On his WWE Hall of Fame induction: “Well, it just was one of those minutes where after [the call] I hung up, and I just kind of smiled. And it made me pause and remember not only the body of work that I did in the WWF, but just my whole life. And what’s funny is, after the WWE Hall of Fame introduction, there’s a Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame. It’s not as big, obviously. It’s not as — you know, it doesn’t get the coverage that the WWE Hall of Fame gets. But nonetheless, it exists and I also got inducted into the Hall of Fame. So that was pretty good. But yeah, to be — you know, to be recognized by your peers is great.”

On his sons inducting him into the Hall of Fame: “That time, you know, both of them had visions of getting into the business. And of course, being a wrestler is not what I wanted for my boys. Not because I don’t love it; it was more about the lifestyle that goes along with the job. But I will even have to say now, a lot of the things that I didn’t like back then is no longer true. And I mean, it’s kind of like, they’re not working three straight weeks without a day off anymore. They’re doing, I think they do ten days on and three days off. Then they do four days on, and three days off. I don’t know if they still do that. You know, it could be that they just wrestle on weekends. I honestly don’t know.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Everybody’s Got a Pod with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.