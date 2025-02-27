Ted DiBiase Praises Triple H For What He Has Done With WWE

On the latest episode of Everybody’s Got a Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase talked about Triple H being in charge of WWE and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On today’s WWE and Triple H being in charge: “I’ll be honest with you, I think he’s doing a good job. You know, Vince’s forte wasn’t wrestling so much because he never really was a wrestler. Where Triple H was a wrestler. So he obviously knows more about wrestling than Vince. But Vince’s gifts — again, we wouldn’t be having this conversation if it weren’t for Vince McMahon and what he did for the wrestling world, for sure. But I think that Triple H is doing a pretty good job. It’s kind of like, what I get from a lot of fans — and even some fans who tune into this program — is, ‘Gosh, it’s just not like the old days.’ And it’s like, ‘The good old days’ happens to be that era when it was me and Duggan and all those guys, Andre and what have you. And it’s just not like it used to be. But with Triple H at the helm, I think it’s going to get back to being more like it used to be. I think it’s a good thing. I really do.”

On The Ultimate Warrior: “Yeah. I mean, the Ultimate Warrior… you know, for a guy who got such a huge push, he had a great look but zero talent.”

