Ted DiBiase Recalls His Best Dressed Man Angle With Jim Duggan

On the latest episode of Everybody’s Got a Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase talked about his Best Dressed Man angle with Jim Duggan in Mid-South, Bill Watts, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Dr. Death Steve Wiliams’ microphone skills: “Not very good. And again, like when he was teamed with me, you know I pretty much did the talking.”

On his Best Dressed Man angle with Jim Duggan in Mid-South: “I loved it because I mean, you know what’s going to happen. I mean, I could have had on the most expensive, just elaborate, good looking tuxedo as you wanted to. And it’s kind of like, by applause right? ‘Contestant number one, contestant number two.’ Well I mean, you know they’re gonna blow the roof off for Duggan. I’m trying to think of what I said in the promo. I said, ‘You can dress a monkey up in a suit, but he’s still a monkey.’”

On Bill Watts: “I tell you what, I will put Bill Watts up against any promoter of that time or era. Bill was a real smart guy.”

