Ted DiBiase Breaks Down The Role Of A Heel World Champion

On the latest episode of Everybody’s Got a Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase talked about the role of a heel world champion, the importance of that role, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On the role of a heel champion: “A heel champion is a transitional champion. He’s going to have it for a short time, but then he’s going to drop it to the next babyface.”

On wanting to be the World Champion in the territory days: “If wrestling hadn’t changed the way it did. You know, as an NWA guy, I would certainly want to be the world champion. Because back in those days, the world champion was a heel in every territory except the one he came from.”

On the importance of a heel NWA World Champion to a babyface: “You groom a new babyface, and that territory got their hero. And they want to see their hero become champion. And thus, that’s why the world champion was always a heel, except in his own territory.”

On how a promotion would get out of beating the NWA Champion: “99% of the time, it was a time-limit draw. But as the match ended, it ended in such a way that the people left going, ‘Dang our guy, if he just had five more minutes, or whatever, you know, he would have had him.'”