Teddy Long Discusses Wanting To Give CaZXL Another Chance In Wrestling, His Debut With SWE

In a recent interview on The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Teddy Long discussed Caz making his surprise debut with SWE, wanting to give him a second chance, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

Teddy Long on CaZXL’s debut with SWE: “We’re just so proud to have Caz XL. Everybody knows him from Enzo and Cass. They came from WWE. Great stars there and we’re just happy now that Caz signed with us, and he wanted to be a part of us. And he thanked me and thanked the promotion for giving him the opportunity, and brother, I don’t think we could have done anything better than bringing in Caz XL. “That’s a great thing, and he got a great reception when he came out. At first, we brought him in under the hood as a surprise, and then when we revealed him, then the place went nuts. We’re just happy to have him, and he’ll also be with us next month in Irving, Texas on April 20.”

On pairing him with Melina: “Well, I thought it was real good. It was certainly something brand-new, and basically, that’s what we want to do in SWE. We want to bring stuff that’s brand-new. I hate the word ‘repackage’ and trying to bring back something old that’s really just been done with. You can’t just keep rehashing stuff. So I thought that doing something new, something that the people haven’t seen before, I think that’s best for us and for the audience. So being with Melina, nobody would have ever dreamed that or nobody would have never thought Melina would be with this guy Caz. I think it’s all brand new, and I think it’s gonna work real good.”

On CaZXL’s mental health struggles and wanting to give him a second chance: “Well, I did have a long talk with him, and believe me, he is clear-headed. And what makes me understand Caz very well is because I’ve been there. We’ve all been there. A lot of guys won’t admit it and say it, but we’ve all been there. We all had problems back in the day, but some of us were able to rehabilitate ourselves and to come out of that and to start all over again. A lot of people don’t have a chance to do that. A lot of people don’t make it. Some people, they just go all the way out to the end and just destroy themselves, but I’m just happy that Caz was able to catch it.

“He was able to come back, make a name for himself on his comeback, and that’s what we’re going to start doing for him is helping you make that name and be exactly what he’s supposed to be. And with me being there, done that and been part of his struggle, what he’s been through, I can understand. I can sympathize with him. So why not give him an opportunity? Why not give him another chance? I was given an opportunity. I was given another chance. So I just enjoy being able to help guys like that that have fallen along the way. They pick themselves up. Now they need another chance, and if I’m the guy to help him get that other chance, then that’s going to be what I’m gonna do.”