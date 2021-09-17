Tegan Nox Wrestled Almost Two Years With No ACL In Her Left Knee

Tegan Nox recently took to Twitter to reflect on her journey back from multiple ACL injuries. Nox suffered an ACL injury during the 2018 Mae Young Classic, then had another ACL injury in September of last year.

In discussing the fact that it had been a year since her last kneee surgery, Nox revealed that she had been wrestling for almost two years without an ACL in her left knee. That time period included a Street Fight against Dakota Kai in February of last year, and a Cage Match with Kai the following month.

Nox noted that her ACL had slipped out of place and became stuck between her knee, though she had no symptoms or pain prior to a check up that revealed her ACL had been gone for “a very long time.”

She’s made her way back to the ring and continues to team with Shotzi on SmackDown.

You can view Nox’s full tweet below.