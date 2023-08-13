Teil Rhodes Booked Cody Rhodes’ Tattoo Appointment, Didn’t Know It Would Be On His Neck

Cody Rhodes’ sister Teil has revealed she booked the artist who did Cody Rhodes’ neck tattoo, though she didn’t realize where the ink would be placed. Cody has become famous for the “American Nightmare” tattoo (among other things), and Teil revealed in an interview with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert & Stephen Jensen on The Spotlight that she got Rhodes booked for the tattoo.

“I found the tattoo artist,” she said. “I booked the appointment. I thought it was going on his chest. He had the one for our dad [American Dream tattoo]. I thought, ‘He’s a grown man, he can get a tattoo. That’s fine.’ When we all saw it, it was so big. I didn’t even want to say that because the feedback was a lot at the time.”

She continued, “One thing about Cody, we disagree, but he usually ends up being right in the end. I didn’t tell anybody. My mom asked, ‘No, I can’t believe he did that. I had no idea.’ That was a day. My aunts, the Cuban side, in Tampa, that was a real lively phone tree. When we have an emergency, it activates the phone tree. That classified under emergency.”