Teil Rhodes On How Cody And Dustin Have Grown Closer In AEW, Their Father’s Legacy

Teil Rhodes weighed in on how working together in AEW have made her brothers Cody and Dustin closer, discussing it in her recent interview with Busted Open Radio. Teil spoke with the show about her father’s legacy and more, and you can see some highlights below per Wrestling Inc:

On her father’s legacy as a man opposed to a wrestler: “I don’t think that it’s more important, but I think that being in the business for so long, there’s versions of Dusty that over time are kind of caricatures or not really who he was as a man. And I think that’s important to me. All the stories and all the Dusty lore that grows, that’s great. But there was also a real complicated, imperfect, but great man that I want people to remember those kinds of things about him. As a father, as a grandfather. That’s important to me.

“I also think for Cody and Dustin, being in the business, sometimes it’s hard to separate that sometimes when you’re always having to talk about dad, Dusty stuff all the time. I also am protective because he kept a lot of secrets. He did not reveal a lot about the business, and he had a reputation of someone that was professional and someone that really cared deeply about the industry. And I want to maintain that.”

On Dustin and Cody Rhodes’ relationship growing closer in AEW: “They definitely have. When Cody and Dustin were tagging together as Stardust and Goldust there at the end, it’s not a trade secret that they were not getting along. My dad did not want them tagging together anymore. Dustin moved in with us when we were so little, and Dustin, I think was sixteen when Cody was born. And while he did live with us, they weren’t really close until they were forced to work together. And there was a lot of tension at that time.

“But since All In and Dustin really being behind the scenes in the women’s division and coaching in that, they have gotten really close. There’s more of a tenderness there that I think, and I think it was always there because everybody loves Dustin. He’s so kindhearted. But I think that’s been one of the great things about AEW and where they’re at now.”