Various News: Jenna Morasca Reportedly Bit Police Officer During Hospital Transport, Tenille Dashwood Set for AIW Event, Update on Jessie Godderz’s Recent Projects

– Absolute Intense Wrestling has announced that former WWE Superstar, Tenille Dashwood (formerly Emma), is set to face Britt Baker at Friday’s AIW event in Cleveland, Ohio. Besides Tenille Dashwood, DJZ, Colt Cabana, and Hornswoggle are all set for the event.

– WPXI reports that former Survivor winner and TNA talent Jenna Morasca was recently arrested for charges of DUI and possession of drugs after she was found passed out in her car at a stop sign. The incident reportedly occurred on January 25 when police received a call from a driver who saw someone passed out behind the wheel at a stop sign.

Morasca was the alleged driver of the car, and she was said to have been found unconscious while the vehicle was still running. Police allegedly found a passenger placing a Ziploc bag with syringes in her purse. Paramedics arrived on the scene and then reportedly gave her Narcan.

After that, Morasca was reportedly trying to bite and fight with authorities and continued to be combative in the ambulance, where she is said to have bit a police officer on her arm. She was then taken to a Washington County hospital and later flown to a Pittsburgh hospital by helicopter. You can check out a video of the report below.

– WrestlingInc.com reports that former TNA talent Jessie Godderz recently hosted the POP TV Twitter feed last week and hosted Celebrity Big Brother After Dark. He also reportedly filmed a new music video for his single, “The Girl Is With Me,” with Jeff Timmons from 98 Degrees and Morgan Willett. Additionally, he filmed an episode for the sitcom, New Dogs, Old Tricks, with Eric Roberts earlier this week.