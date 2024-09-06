Tenille Dashwood & Mike Rallis Expecting Their First Child

In a post on Instagram, Tenille Dashwood and Mike Rallis announced that they are expecting their first child together. The baby is due sometime next year.

Dashwood wrote: “Baby Rallis coming 2025. This is the raw unedited version of us finding out the amazing news. Unedited other than the beeps over my language… my apologies. Could you tell how nervous I was to look? I didn’t even answer Mikes questions! In fact, there’s more to this story that I’ll explain at a later date. For now we wanted to share our news and how over the moon we are to be parents and welcome our little one into the world ”