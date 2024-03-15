Tenille Dashwood On Her WWE Release, If She’s Open To Wrestling Again

Tenille Dashwood recalled her reaction to her WWE release and discussed whether she’d be open to wrestling again. Dashwood and Riddick Moss, who are married, were released in September and Dashwood talked about the release and more in an interview with Chris Van Vliet on Insight, and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):

On her WWE release: “It was a rough day. I will say, since I returned to WWE, it was definitely a thought and goal of mine to be able to do a big show in my home country, and even attend in general on a tour. It was something I asked many times about when I was there. ‘When is the next tour?’ They hadn’t been for years because of the lack of travel and restrictions for years. Basically, I kept asking and thought it wasn’t happening.

“It was kind of a surprise when I saw that tweet that there was a show happening there. I still hadn’t been told by anyone. I thought, ‘Wow, what a dream to be able to wrestle there.’ Throughout the next few hours, we kept hearing people were getting released. I can’t say….we were basically expecting calls at that point. We were in that position where we thought we were going to get released, and then we did,” she said.

On if she’d be open to wrestling again: “I will say, I was a little disappointed with that last run, and a little upset with how things went. I do think I have a lot more to contribute and I had very high hopes when I returned, it just didn’t turn out the way that I would have liked. In saying that, we did see it as a positive, we just weren’t being used, so it was, ‘Okay, let’s go do the things we want.’ That has been very exciting. At this point, we’re focusing on that.

“We do have a tour in Australia that we’ve committed to. Some autograph signings and a match. Past that, we’re focusing on other things right now. I can’t imagine ever fully stepping away from wrestling. It’s been my dream since I was a little girl and it’s the only thing I really wanted to do. I’m so glad I’ve gone after it and had the career that I’ve had. It would be hard for me to say, ‘I’m done with wrestling.’ In that same instance, I’m not actively pursuing anything or don’t have a plan moving forward at this point.”