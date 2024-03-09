Tenille Dashwood and Former Riddick Moss Get Married

People reports that Tenille Dashwood and Mike Rallis, formerly Emma and Riddick Moss in WWE, got married yesterday in Hawaii. The two were wed at Kualoa Ranch. Here are highlights of an interview with the happy couple:

Dashwood on what they wanted out of the ceremony: “There’s no doubt it’s going to be an epic wedding but the most important thing is it’s going to be so much fun. We want a celebration where our family and friends can enjoy themselves and have a great time.”

Rallis on what the wedding was like: “Stunning scenery, delicious food, live music and the best company we could ask for. We both felt it was important for us to express to each other exactly how we feel. I have to admit, though, that it has been much harder than I thought it would be. It’s not easy to put into words just how special this lady is to me.”

Dashwood on being committed: “Marriage is the ultimate commitment. No matter what, we’ll always be there for one another, pushing, supporting and enriching each other’s lives in every way we can.”