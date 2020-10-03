wrestling / News

Tenille Dashwood Shares Image From Bikini Photoshoot, Says to ‘Take a Risk’ If You Want Something

October 3, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Impact Wrestling talent Tenille Dashwood shared an image on her Instagram account yesterday (Oct. 2) showcasing an image from her swimsuit photoshoot by photographer Daniel Forero. You can see the image she shred below.

Dashwood wrote in the caption for the post, “If you want it, go for it. Take a risk. Don’t always play it safe or you’ll die wondering.” She’s set to face Jordynne Grace later tonight at Impact Wrestling Victory Road 2020. The event will stream live on Impact+.

