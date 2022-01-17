wrestling / News
TERMINUS Sets Second Show For February, ROH World Title Match Will Main Event
TERMINUS is set to return for its second show next month, and will be headlined by an Original ROH World Championship match. The new promotion announced during their debut show on Sunday that their second event will take place on February 24th.
As you can see below, the show will be main evented by Jonathan Gresham defending his championship against Santana of AEW. Gresham fought Josh Alexander to a double draw for the championship in tonight’s show.
The full results from TERMINUS’ first show will be up shortly.
This match is going to be EPIC
February 24th, @Santana_Proud vs @TheJonGresham for the Original ROH World Championship!#TERMINUS • @TERMINUSpro • #ALLROADSLEADHERE pic.twitter.com/5WpsAd4WkP
— Beatles Enthusiast 🤌🏼 (@TheKamDreesen) January 17, 2022
