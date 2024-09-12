Terry Crews Reveals He Nearly Became a Pro Wrestler

– WWE released a video of Cathy Kelley interviewing Dave Bautista and more at the red carpet premiere for The Killer’s Game, which arrives in theaters tomorrow. She also chatted with Terry Crews about nearly becoming a professional wrestler. Terry Crews said on the subject (via Fightful):

“[Dave Bautista and Drew McIntyre] stole the movie in a lot of ways. It was incredible. If it were not for a couple of auditions, I probably would have been a professional wrestler, but I just happened to be an actor first. Let me tell you, it’s the same thing. The discipline is the same, the artistry is the same, the creativity is the same. I have nothing but respect for what they do, and when I look at me and Dave as former athletes in this business, we understand how rare it is that we’re here.”

You can view that clip of Cathy Kelly at The Killer’s Game premiere below.