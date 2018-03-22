Terry Funk Challenges Donald Trump & Joe Biden to a Fight

– Donald Trump & Joe Biden have been talking trash with each other, with Biden actually saying, “If we were in high school, I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him.” Terry Funk spoke with Deadline, and shared his thoughts on the situation…

“If those guys went at it, it would be a very, very shitty thing to watch. I’d love to get in the ring with those two assholes. Both of them at once would be fine with me. They don’t even have to tag in. If either one of them’s looking for an ass kicking, tell them to call me up. I’m over 70!”