wrestling / News
Three Years Later, Tessa Blanchard Resolves Conflict With La Rosa Negra
Tessa Blanchard has seemingly resolved matters with La Rosa Negra after a conflict between the two starting in 2020. Allegations against Blanchard resulted in her largely stepping away from the industry over the past few years, but Negra recently posted a photo of the pair together, stating:
We are human and our responsibility in this world is to do better and/or be a better person to those around us.
Being a good person at heart is not said, it is expressed naturally!!!!
#love is the #calm
Be #patient
#boricualegacy #boricualegend #mazukamba #prowrestlers
#🤝
Blanchard also posted a picture of the duo on Instagram, captioning the post with the following:
Time, growth, and healing. Una imagen vale mas que mil palabras.
While details on the scope of the resolution remain scant, Bryan Idol did chime in with his own inside details, stating:
they talked and had a great convo . where mistakes were admitted and forgiven . then they had a follow up chat today . all is well .
You can see all the original social media posts below.
We are human and our responsibility in this world is to do better and/or be a better person to those around us.
Being a good person at heart is not said, it is expressed naturally!!!!#love is the #calm
Be #patient#boricualegacy #boricualegend #mazukamba #prowrestlers
#🤝 pic.twitter.com/tIDxAow9VG
— La Rosa Negra ブラックローズ 🇵🇷 (@LaRosaNegraPR) April 3, 2023
they talked and had a great convo . where mistakes were admitted and forgiven . then they had a follow up chat today . all is well .
— Bryan Idol (@thebryanidol) April 4, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Note on WWE Scrapping Women’s Title Contender Tournament From Raw
- More On WWE Sale to Endeavor: Vince McMahon’s Creative Role, What Talent Have Been Told
- Vince McMahon Says That He Owns Up To All of His Mistakes, Says WWE Would Have Sold Even if Scandal Didn’t Happen
- Details On Finish To Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns, How Long Ago It Was Planned, More