Three Years Later, Tessa Blanchard Resolves Conflict With La Rosa Negra

Tessa Blanchard has seemingly resolved matters with La Rosa Negra after a conflict between the two starting in 2020. Allegations against Blanchard resulted in her largely stepping away from the industry over the past few years, but Negra recently posted a photo of the pair together, stating:

We are human and our responsibility in this world is to do better and/or be a better person to those around us.

Being a good person at heart is not said, it is expressed naturally!!!!

#love is the #calm

Be #patient

#boricualegacy #boricualegend #mazukamba #prowrestlers

#🤝

Blanchard also posted a picture of the duo on Instagram, captioning the post with the following:

Time, growth, and healing. Una imagen vale mas que mil palabras.

While details on the scope of the resolution remain scant, Bryan Idol did chime in with his own inside details, stating:

they talked and had a great convo . where mistakes were admitted and forgiven . then they had a follow up chat today . all is well .

You can see all the original social media posts below.

#🤝 pic.twitter.com/tIDxAow9VG — La Rosa Negra ブラックローズ 🇵🇷 (@LaRosaNegraPR) April 3, 2023