Tessa Blanchard vs. Sami Callihan Set For Impact Wrestling Unbreakable

Impact Wrestling has announced a match between Tessa Blanchard and Sami Callihan for Unbreakable, with a shot at the Impact World title on the line. This is a rematch from Slammiversary, where Callihan defeated Blanchard. The two then teamed up in the Tag Team Mash Up and ended up winning. Impact also announced that Jordynne Grace will team with Scott Steiner and Petey Williams at the event. Here’s a press release:

Sami vs. Tessa II will go down live at Unbreakable on IMPACT+ on Friday, August 2nd and the winner becomes Number 1 Contender for the World Title.

The rivalry will continue in California, tickets are available now and you can get your ticket HERE. The first match between Sami Callihan and Tessa Blanchard was nothing short of an instant classic. While they made history, it was hardly the outcome that Tessa Blanchard was looking for, but the fans in Dallas left her in tears as they applauded her efforts after Slammiversary came to it’s conclusion.

However, this time it will be for a chance to challenge for the World Title. The winner of this match will be Number 1 Contender for the World Title. There is now a path for Tessa Blanchard to get to the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship. However, first she will have to get past Sami Callihan and the vile leader of oVe has never won Championship gold in his career in IMPACT Wrestling.

Sami will not want to let his path to the World Championship thwarted by his arch rival, Tessa Blanchard streaming live on IMPACT+ with the entire world watching. Don’t miss your chance to witness history when it is Sami vs. Tessa II in California LIVE on Friday, August 2nd.

IMPACT Wrestling will bring together a dream team of epic proportions Friday, August 2nd LIVE on IMPACT+ in California. For the first time ever we will see Jordynne “Thick Mama Pump” Grace team with Scott Steiner and Petey Williams! There is a lot of history between Scott and Petey on IMPACT Wrestling and Jordynne Grace has publicly declared how she feels about Scott Steiner and now on Friday, August 2nd on IMPACT+ at Unbreakable the three of them will team together!