Tetsuya Endo Pulled From All Together Show Due To Injury, Shunma Katsumata Steps In

Tetsuya Endo will not compete at United Japan Pro-Wrestling’s All Together show tomorrow due to an injury. NJPW has announced that Endo suffered an injury and won’t be able to compete at the show, which will feature participation by NJPW, Pro Wrestling NOAH, DDT Pr, DRAGON GATE, Big Japan Pro, and STARDOM.

Shunma Katsumata has now stepped in and will take Endo’s place in the match, teaming with Hiromu Takahashi, Dragon Bane, and Alpha Wolf against El Desperado, Ninja Mack, HAYATA, and Kota Minoura.

The show is set to benefit those recovering from the January Noto earthquake. No word on the nature of the injury at this time.