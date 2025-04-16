Tetsuya Naito, BUSHI Both Set To Leave New Japan Pro Wrestling

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that Tetsuya Naito is leaving the promotion after his contract expired at the end of January. He had been working as a free agent until now. Naito has been with NJPW since 2006. The company said in a statement:

Thank you for supporting New Japan Pro-Wrestling. In recent weeks, conversations have been ongoing between New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Tetsuya Naito regarding Naito’s future wrestling activities. As a result of those conversations, both parties have mutually agreed not to renew Naito’s contract with NJPW. Both parties have arrived at this decision after careful consideration and lengthy conversation. Naito’s contract ends on the best possible terms with NJPW, which joins fans in wishing Naito’s further success in any and all future endeavours. New Japan Pro-Wrestling deeply apologises to NJPW and Naito fans for any concern this announcement may cause. Naito will make all of his scheduled appearances through the Dontaku series concluding May 4 in Fukuoka, and looks forward to your ongoing support.

The company also announced that BUSHI will be leaving after he requested his release. BUSHI’s last match will be on May 4 in Fukuoka. He has been in the company since 2012. The NJPW statement reads:

Thank you for supporting New Japan Pro-Wrestling. At his own request and after careful consultation, NJPW has come to terms with the departure of BUSHI following currently scheduled appearances ending on May 4 in Fukuoka. NJPW apologises for any concern or disappointment caused by this announcement, and joins fans in wishing BUSHI the very best in all of his future endeavours.

Fightful Select reports that negotiations over a contract extension between Naito and NJPW stalled in recent weeks and Naito has been looking at his options in the last month. WWE had been interested in him back in 2018, but he said at the time that he turned down their offer. He is not expected to go to AEW. He will finish up his run in early May. Naito is still a draw for New Japan, even though he has been dealing with various injuries over the past several years.

It was also noted that there are a number of talent, like Naito, who are working without a contract.