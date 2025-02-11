– Hirooki Goto winning the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship wasn’t the only title change at today’s NJPW Thew Beginning in Osaka. World Tag League 2024 winners Tetsuya Naito and Hiromu Takahashi of Los Ingobernables de Japon defeated The Young Bucks (Matt and Nicholas Jackson) to win the IWGP World Heavyweight Tag Team Titles.

While the LIJ members won the World Tag League last year, they were busy at Wrestle Kingdom 19 and unable to compete for the tag team titles at the event, since they were facing each other at the Tokyo Dome. The following night at Wrestle Dynasty, The Bucks beat The United Empire and Tetsuya Naito & Hiromu Takahashi in a three-way tag team bout for the then-vacant tag team titles.

This is the first time Takahashi has won the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Titles. Naito has previously held the belts on two other occasions with Yujiro Takahashi and Sanada. Highlights and clips from the title bout are available below: