Tetsuya Naito Not Retiring, Will Undergo Surgery and Stem Cell Treatment

Tetsuya Naito’s time with NJPW is done, but he says he’s not retiring. As noted, Naito left the company last month and he said in a new interview with Tokyo Sports that he’s not ready to hang it up yet.

“Some people may be under the wrong impression, but I’m not retiring or anything like that,” Naito said. “First of all, I want to take the time to maintain my body, and then I want to move on to the next stage. I want to continue preparing for the next stage while undergoing various treatments.”

Naito noted that he will be undergoing surgery on his left eye tomorrow and then will begin stem cell treatment on his right knee. No word on when he may next appear for a wrestling company, nor where.