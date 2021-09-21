Tetsuya Naito Withdraws from G1 Climax 31, Forfeits Remaining Matches

Tetsuya Naito has pulled out of the remainder of this year’s G1 Climax, after picking up a knee injury.

Naito, who lost his opening match on September 18 against Zack Sabre Jr., was carried to the back after the match – with questions being raised on the English commentary over his condition going forward. On Tuesday morning, New Japan revealed that Naito damaged his left meniscus and MCL, and would be unable to compete in the remainder of the tournament.

All of Naito’s upcoming opponents will be awarded a win – and two points – via forfeit, with Naito ending his tournament with a 0-9 record due to the withdrawal.

With their tournament matches with Naito cancelled, those who were due to wrestle him will now have non-tournament matches instead:

September 23 – Yuji Nagata vs. Tanga Loa

September 26 – Yuji Nagata vs. Shingo Takagi

September 30 – BUSHI vs. Yujiro Takahashi

October 3 – BUSHI vs. Toru Yano

October 7 – Hiromu Takahashi vs. KENTA

October 9 – Hiromu Takahashi vs. Tomohiro Ishii

October 13 – Satoshi Kojima vs. Kota Ibushi

October 18 – Satoshi Kojima vs. Great-O-Khan