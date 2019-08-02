wrestling / Columns

The 411 Foresight Wrestling Podcast: Examining the Possibility of CM Punk Returning To WWE

August 1, 2019 | Posted by Justin Watry
CM Punk WWE

411’s Justin Watry talks about CM Punk possibly returning to WWE soon, the surprisingly strong Summerslam 2019 card coming up, a potential Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan feud, and much more.

WWE Summerslam 2019 Card (0:00-27:31)
CM Punk Returning To WWE? (27:32-33:34)
Roman Reigns VS Daniel Bryan (33:35-38:32)
Next Week’s Podcast Teaser (38:33-40:48)

You can subscribe and listen to the 411 Foresight Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms:
* iTunes
* Spotify
* Stitcher
* Google Play

