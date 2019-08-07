The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: Complete Summerslam Weekend Preview: ROH, NXT, WWE

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 41. On the show, the good brother, Jeremy Lambert, joins 411’s Larry Csonka and the guys will preview the big weekend shows. ROH Summer Supercard, NXT Takeover: Toronto II, and WWE Summerslam 2019. Finally, the guys catch up on NJPW G1 29 reviews. The show is approximately 135-minutes long.

* Intro

* NJPW G1 29 Night 12 Review: 2:25

* NJPW G1 29 Night 13 Review: 14:25

* NJPW G1 29 Night 14 Review: 24:45

* ROH Summer Supercard Preview: 43:45

* NXT Takeover: Toronto II Preview: 1:07:45

* WWE Summerslam 2019 Preview: 1:30:45

You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms:

* iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play