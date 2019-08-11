The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: NXT Takeover Toronto II Review: Gargano’s Last Stand?

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 42. On the show, the good brother, Jeremy Lambert, joins 411’s Larry Csonka and the guys will review ROH Summer Supercard, NXT Takeover: Toronto II, and the A Block finals from the NJPW G1 29. The show is approximately 73-minutes long.

* Intro

* ROH Summer Supercard Review (ROH business talk): 1:45

* NXT Takeover: Toronto II Review: 29:10

* NJPW G1 29 (Night Seventeen/A Block Finals) Review: 57:20

You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms:

* iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play