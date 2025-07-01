The Beast Mortos Set For This Week’s CMLL Viernes Espectacular

The Beast Mortos is set to make his return to CMLL at this week’s Viernes Espectacular show. CMLL announced on Monday that Mortos will make his return to the company for the first time since 2011, teaming with Averno and Ultimo Guerrero against Mascara Dorada, Templario, and Esfinge in the main event.

Mortos appeared at AEW Grand Slam Mexico last week.