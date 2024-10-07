wrestling / News

The Beast Mortos Set For DEADLOCK Pro Wrestling World’s Strongest

October 6, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Beast Mortos DEADLOCK Pro Wrestling World's Strongest Image Credit: DPW

The Beast Mortos is set to make his DEADLOCK Pro Wrestling debut at the promotion’s World’s Strongest event next month. DEADLOCK Pro announced on Sunday that the AEW star will be in action at the show, which takes place on November 17th in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Tickets for the event are available here.

