wrestling / News
The Beast Mortos Set For DEADLOCK Pro Wrestling World’s Strongest
October 6, 2024 | Posted by
The Beast Mortos is set to make his DEADLOCK Pro Wrestling debut at the promotion’s World’s Strongest event next month. DEADLOCK Pro announced on Sunday that the AEW star will be in action at the show, which takes place on November 17th in Jersey City, New Jersey.
Tickets for the event are available here.
BREAKING: THE BEAST MORTOS makes his DPW debut on November 17th at White Eagle Hall in New Jersey!
DPW World's Strongest
🗓️ 11/17 | Jersey City, NJ
🎟 https://t.co/zuMyEshS3l pic.twitter.com/0TqnzoTA8k
— DEADLOCK Pro Wrestling (@deadlockpro) October 6, 2024
More Trending Stories
- More Details on Kevin Owens’ Attack on Cody Rhodes Following WWE Bad Blood
- Triple H Addresses Goldberg Appearing at WWE Bad Blood, Says ‘Never Say Never’ to One More Match
- The Rock Sends A Message On His Instagram Following WWE Bad Blood
- Triple H Discusses Black Male Wrestler Representation Within WWE