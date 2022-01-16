wrestling / News
The Briscoes Added To Northeast Wrestling’s Wrestlefest Weekend
PWInsider reports that the ROH Tag Team Champions the Briscoes have been added to Northeast Wrestling’s Wrestlefest weekend next Saturday, January 22. The schedule includes
February 21 – Waterbury, CT: Adam Scherr & EC3 vs. Vincent & Dutch, Dirty Dango vs. Flip Gordon, Inzanely Rude vs. Waves & Curls in a ladder match, Mercedes Martinez to appear
February 22 – Mid-Hudson Civic Center: Malakai Black vs. Jay Lethal, Adam Scherr and Erick Redbeard vs. nZo & Bully Ray, Penta vs. Bandido vs. Christopher Daniels vs. Flip Gordon, Megan Bayne vs. Thunder Rosa, NEW Champion Dan Maff vs. JT Dunn, Dutch vs. Hale Collins, Club Cam & Trustfund vs. Wrecking Ball Legursky & Gio Galvano & Waves & Curls, appearances from the Briscoes, Brian Anthony and Sgt. Slaughter.
