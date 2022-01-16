wrestling / News

The Briscoes Added To Northeast Wrestling’s Wrestlefest Weekend

January 15, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
The Briscoes ROH Briscoe

PWInsider reports that the ROH Tag Team Champions the Briscoes have been added to Northeast Wrestling’s Wrestlefest weekend next Saturday, January 22. The schedule includes

February 21 – Waterbury, CT: Adam Scherr & EC3 vs. Vincent & Dutch, Dirty Dango vs. Flip Gordon, Inzanely Rude vs. Waves & Curls in a ladder match, Mercedes Martinez to appear

February 22 – Mid-Hudson Civic Center: Malakai Black vs. Jay Lethal, Adam Scherr and Erick Redbeard vs. nZo & Bully Ray, Penta vs. Bandido vs. Christopher Daniels vs. Flip Gordon, Megan Bayne vs. Thunder Rosa, NEW Champion Dan Maff vs. JT Dunn, Dutch vs. Hale Collins, Club Cam & Trustfund vs. Wrecking Ball Legursky & Gio Galvano & Waves & Curls, appearances from the Briscoes, Brian Anthony and Sgt. Slaughter.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Briscoes, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading