The Briscoes Back Out Of Weekend Events Due To Medical Emergency

In a post on Twitter, The Briscoes (Mark and Jay) announced that they would not be part of PWG or GCW events this weekend because of a medical emergency.

Jay wrote: “Mark’s wife was rushed by ambulance to Christiana Hospital early this morning with complications associated with her pregnancy. At the moment, mother and baby are stable as doctors are working to avoid a premature birth. We apologize to the fans of GCW and PWG as we will not be able to make the shows this weekend. Thank you for your understanding.”