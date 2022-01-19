The Briscoes Say If They Sign With AEW, Everyone Else Will Take A Backseat

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Mark and Jay Briscoe spoke about possibly going to AEW, feuding with FTR and how they wouldn’t take a backseat to anyone. Here are highlights:

Jay Briscoe on possibly signing with AEW: “That’s the thing man, if it does happen, when and if, everybody else is going to have to take a backseat. That’s just going to be the way it is. Once we get in there, ya’ll know what we’re going to do. Once they see we do us and FTR and we whoop their ass, they aren’t going to have no choice but to put us regularly on their television program.”

Jay on the need for Twitter: “We’re just keeping it real, man. I don’t even like to get on the damn Twitter, man. It just sucks you in, I don’t like to get too involved but at this point in our careers, we’ve got to do what we’ve got to do. So, we just putting it out there and letting them know, ‘we’re here.’”

Mark Briscoe on having to reply: “Especially like, it wasn’t five minutes after the Ring Of Honor news hit. Back when it did hit, when your boy, Dax, Big Dax just tweeting Briscoes, nothing but Briscoes,” Mark added. “So we can’t sit there, yeah, ‘Briscoes, huh, Briscoes, what’s up?’”

Jay on landing somewhere soon: “I think once we make that splash, they’re going to want to see it again and again. So, I ain’t really too worried about that. At the end of the day we’re providing for our families. So we’ve got to do what we’ve got to do. But, I don’t think we’ve got to worry about riding the bench.”