The Bump Host Matt Camp Released From WWE Last Week

PWInsider reports that Matt Camp, host of The Bump, was released from WWE last week after several years working for the company. Those backstage were said to be surprised by the news, and no explanation has been given for why he was released. WWE has not provided any official statement.

Camp has worked for WWE since September 2019 and was on The Bump every single week until last week, when he was quietly let go. Last week’s episode did not remark on his absence or announce his exit. During his time in WWE, he also appeared on RAW Talk, The Smackdown Lowdown, the PPV kickoff shows and WWE Network compilation shows. He was seen as “reliable” backstage, known for being a “no drama workhorse” that had knowledge of the product and could recall history off the top of is head. It’s unknown what he will do next.