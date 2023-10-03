The Butcher Explains Original Vision For Butcher & Blade Tag Team

The Butcher recently discussed the original creative vision for his tag team with The Blade. The AEW roster member spoke on NotSam Wrestling about how the group came together and what he pitched to The Blade as the concept behind the team.

“I think it was just a matter of laying down some creative, understanding what we could do to take ourselves and — I’m a weird person, I will look at everything and go like, oh, this isn’t happening,” Butcher said (per Fightful). “If this isn’t happening, how can I fill that void? On the independent scene at that time, there were some big guys. There were tag teams that were bigger dudes, but they weren’t scary looking guys, there was no road warrior. I was like, if we create some sort of road warrior situation, we can take that avenue and expand on it.”

He continued, “The best part about the Road Warriors is that they never gave you too much, they were just dumb guys that beat people up. When I kind of explained the characters to [The Blade], I said let’s do Road Warriors, but let’s throw this weird 90’s action spin on it where we’re the cool guys in every action movie that lose in the end. If you understand that, you’re always going to be a monster, you’re always going to be used. It’s just like, I don’t know, I think I took more of an analytical way of looking at an approach and I think that’s from music too.”

The team last competed on the September 15 episode of AEW Rampage in an eight-man tag team match.