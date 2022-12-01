wrestling / News
The Elite Beat Death Triangle In Match Three Of Best Of Seven Series On AEW Dynamite
The Elite are no longer shut out in their Best of Seven series against Death Triangle, defeating the team on tonight’s show. Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks beat the AEW Trios Champions after Matt Jackson pinned PAC in the main event of the episode.
Death Triangle’s lead over The Elite has been cut to 2-1 now, with match for set for Winter is Coming in two weeks.
#TheELITE have scored their first victory in this #AEW World Trios Championship #BestOf7Series here on #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@youngbucks @KennyOmegaManX pic.twitter.com/HVbIcsPTgz
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 1, 2022
